A woman died and four of her family members were injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Kandaghat area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan, police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased has been identified as Pooja (24). Those injured are Pooja's father, Tota Ram, Sunita, Kaushalya and Nirmala, all residents of Koti village in Solan.

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The accident occurred on Tuesday on the Kandaghat-Chail link road, when the family was on their way to Solan.

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When they reached near Dochi village, Tota Ram, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. While Pooja died on the spot, the rest of her family members sustained serious injuries.

The accident was noticed by locals, who immediately alerted the police and called an ambulance. The injured were then rescued by the police, along with the help of locals, and rushed to Civil Hospital, Kandaghat, and later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for further treatment.

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Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Tirumalaraju SD Varma said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.