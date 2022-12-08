Woman detained in theft case

Mandi, December 7
The police yesterday detained a woman for questioning in a theft case in the district. SP Shalini Agnihotri today said a theft complaint was received on telephone from Rachna Sharma of Bhagwan Mohalla in Mandi town on Tuesday.
The complainant said 170-g of gold worth Rs 8.5 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 10,000 were stolen from her house. “The police detained Laxmi Devi, a native of Uttar Pradesh, for questioning in the case. Investigation is underway,” the SP said.
