Woman devotee killed in accident in Naina Devi

PTI

Shimla, April 1

A woman devotee from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot when a bus hit her in Himachal Pradesh’s Naina Devi town in Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The victim had come to visit the Naina Devi temple from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The bus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, hitting the woman and then ramming into a mountain near the Naina Devi bus stand on Monday morning. Investigations are underway, police added.

#Bilaspur #Shimla #Uttar Pradesh