A woman identified as Hemlata was buried under the rubble when her house caved in at Samloh village in Doon Assembly segment on Monday night following relentless rain in the area for the last three days.

Her husband Heem Ram, a son, three daughters and 85-year-old handicapped mother-in-law managed to escape with minor injuries.

A police team rushed to the spot to rescue the family. They took stock of the situation along with panchayat pradhan Baldev Singh.

Naib Tehdildar, Krishangarh, Surat Singh extended Rs 20,000 as immediate relief to the family while also arranging safe accommodation for the ailing family.

As many as 50 roads continue to remain blocked in the district with 14 each in Arki and Solan subdivisions, 12 in Kasauli and 10 in Nalagarh area.

Power supply was yet to be restored across the district as 382 power distribution transformers yet to be restored. Arki faces the maximum brunt of power outage with 170 transformers having developed a snag.