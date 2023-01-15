Woman dies by suicide

Nurpur, January 14
A 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide here last evening. The deceased has been identified as Pinki Devi of Goohan village near Nagrota Surian at Nurpur in Kangra district. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at her house.
Following the statement of her daughter Shruti Devi, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband Ravinder Kumar. Shruti alleged in the complaint that her father used to torture her mother mentally and physically. Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said the husband was arrested today.
