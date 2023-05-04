Woman dies by suicide

Hamirpur, May 3
A 32 year-old woman reportedly died by suicide in her house at Kala Amb village, near here, last evening. A villager noticed her body hanging from a ceiling fan with her ‘dupatta’ at her house and informed others about it. Her husband is working in a private firm and she was reportedly mentally depressed for the past few days.
Ashok Verma, Additional SP, said the woman died by suicide and her body was handed over to her family after a postmortem examination.
