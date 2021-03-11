Woman dies during operation at health camp

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 30

A 37-year-old woman of Nandi village died during an operation for fibroid at a health camp being held under the National Health Mission at the Civil Hospital at Gohar in Mandi district on Friday. The woman’s family is in a state of shock.

A private hospital had organised the multi-specialty surgical medical camp on the recommendation of the state health authorities. Dr Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi, said, “In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the woman died due to an anaphylactic shock. This is a rare but severe allergic reaction to drugs that can cause death sometimes”.

“On Friday, the woman was taken to the operating theater at the Gohar hospital to operate on the fibroid through the laparoscopy process. To start the process, she was administered an anaesthesia injection by the health staff. After that, her health condition deteriorated and she suffered convulsions. Her blood pressure level fell drastically. The doctors on duty tried to revive her by cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but in vain,” he added.

“The patient finally died. We immediately informed the police. Today, the post-mortem was conducted at the Nerchowk medical college,” said the CMO.

“The health staff deployed in the operating theater was well qualified. However, I have initiated a probe to find out if there was any medical negligence during the operation process. The report will be submitted to the higher authorities,” he said.