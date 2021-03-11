Woman dies in forest fire in Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan,June 7

A woman was killed when she was trapped in a forest fire that she was trying to douse at Dol Methal village in Nalagarh sub-division, Solan, around 1.45 pm on Tuesday.

Nalagarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Pal said the woman, Shakuntala Devi, had sustained grievous injuries. Her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. An immediate relief of Rs 10,000 has been provided to the woman’s family, the SDM said.

A team of five firemen was trying to douse the fire that had spread in the forest, owing to the prevailing hot and dry weather.