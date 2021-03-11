Woman dies in forest fire in Nalagarh

Solan,June 7
A woman was killed when she was trapped in a forest fire that she was trying to douse at Dol Methal village in Nalagarh sub-division, Solan, around 1.45 pm on Tuesday.
Nalagarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mahendra Pal said the woman, Shakuntala Devi, had sustained grievous injuries. Her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. An immediate relief of Rs 10,000 has been provided to the woman’s family, the SDM said.
A team of five firemen was trying to douse the fire that had spread in the forest, owing to the prevailing hot and dry weather.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...