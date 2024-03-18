Woman dies in hit-and-run case

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 17

A complaint received at the Kala Amb police station alleged a hit-and-run incident that occurred on March 13 evening. The victim, identified as Krishnavati, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from the Kala Amb police station questioned individuals in the vicinity and scrutinised the CCTV footage to track down the culprit.

With the help of CCTV cameras, the registration number of the offending vehicle (HP17D-8033) was identified. The truck driver, identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Paonta Sahib, was apprehended yesterday and the vehicle involved was impounded by the police. The probe was underway in the matter.

