Woman dies in road accident

A woman was killed in a road accident near Majra under the jurisdiction of the Paonta Sahib police in Sirmaur district this morning. A case was registered at the Majra police station and an investigation was started.

According to a complaint filed by Ram Prasad, a resident of Palampur tehsil of Kangra district, the incident occurred when a woman suddenly came in front of his vehicle and was seriously injured.

