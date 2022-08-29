Woman dies of burns in Kangra district, family alleges foul play

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 28

Tension prevailed at Dhar village under Haripur police jurisdiction in Kangra district on Saturday after the mysterious death of Rajita Kumari, alias Rozy (25), wife of Munish Kumar. She allegedly set herself on fire on Friday night.

According to information, the deceased had an argument with her husband and in a fit of rage she allegedly immolated herself. Her husband, Munish, tried to save her by dousing the fire and sustained 21 per cent burn injuries. She was rushed to the Tanda Medical College, Kangra, where she died.

The deceased was married four years ago and had a small child. The Haripur police sent the body for postmortem. On getting information, her parents and relatives along with hundreds of villagers from Lahalpura village in Nagrota Surian reached the house of her in-laws yesterday and created ruckus.

They alleged a foul play into the incident. They alleged that the deceased had called up her brother Leela Krishan and said her husband had been harassing her for long. The parents of the deceased alleged that Rajita had been killed by her in-laws by setting her on fire. The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem. The cremation was held yesterday in the presence of the police.

Haripur police station in charge Nazzar Singh said the police had registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and further sections would be added after receiving the postmortem report.

