Woman dies of scrub typhus

Shimla, August 21
A 35-year-old woman died of scrub typhus at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital today.
Medical Superintendent at IGMC Dr Rahul Rao said the deceased had tested positive for the disease on Sunday.
He said of the total 528 people tested for the disease this season, 102 had tested positive. He advised people to take immediate medical help if they experience any symptoms.
