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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woman doctor, husband among four arrested in Kullu JE murder

Woman doctor, husband among four arrested in Kullu JE murder

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Police say confrontation over suspected relationship turned violent at accused’s residence. Photo for representation
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In a major breakthrough in the murder of Jal Shakti Department Junior Engineer Labh Singh Guleria, the Kullu police have arrested four persons, including a woman doctor, for allegedly conspiring to kill him.
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The accused have been identified as Dr Shambhavi Thakur, posted at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, her husband Dr Karan Thakur, an Ayurvedic physician, father-in-law Vijay Singh and brother-in-law Dinesh Thakur.

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Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal said the case, which initially appeared to be a blind murder, was solved through a scientific investigation involving call detail records (CDRs), CCTV footage and other technical evidence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional SP Sanjeev Chauhan investigated the case.

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According to the police, Guleria was allegedly called to the accused’s residence in Gandhi Nagar on July 24 on the pretext of checking a water pipeline. Investigators said a confrontation broke out after the accused allegedly questioned him over a suspected illicit relationship with the woman doctor. The argument reportedly turned violent, resulting in his death.

Police alleged that the accused later dumped the victim near a drain in an attempt to portray the incident as an accident. Guleria was found unconscious near the Jal Shakti Department office on the morning of July 25 and was taken to the Regional Hospital before being referred to AIIMS Bilaspur, where he succumbed to his injuries on July 26.

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The SIT reconstructed the sequence of events using mobile phone records, CCTV footage from various locations and other scientific evidence. Police said the statement of the family’s domestic help also proved crucial in establishing the timeline.

All four accused have been medically examined and produced before the court. The police said the murder was premeditated and allegedly motivated by suspicion over the victim’s relationship with the woman doctor. Further investigation is in progress.

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