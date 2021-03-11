Woman ends life, cops blamed for being unhelpful

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 19

A 35-year-old woman from the Kotwali market area committed suicide today, leaving behind a suicide note of 12 pages.

In her suicide note, the victim has accused the women cell of the Kangra police of not helping her in a case of sexual exploitation and mental torture.

Relatives of the deceased woman refused to take her body from the Tanda medical college till the people whom she accused in the suicide note were arrested. It was only after the police registered a case for abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC that they took her body to perform her last rights.

SP Khushal Sharma denied any lapse on the part of the police in the case. The deceased had divorced her first husband. Later, she started living with another person. She later filed a complaint that the person had sexually exploited her and was now refusing to marry her.

The police registered a case of rape against the accused and he was arrested. The person got bail a few days ago and married to another woman on May 17.

“We have registered a case of abetment of suicide on the basis of the suicide note of the deceased. Investigation into the case is going on and no arrests have been made in the case,” he said.