Woman found corona positive in Nahan
An elderly woman has been found corona positive in Nahan. She is the first Covid patient in the state in the latest surge of Covid in the country.
The government had issued an advisory to all health institutions to stay prepared in case there’s a surge in Covid cases. The advisory issued by National Health Mission had asked hospitals to bolster their healthcare infrastructure, including maintaining adequate bed capacity, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and stocking essential equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PSA oxygen plants, antibiotics and other critical medicines.
