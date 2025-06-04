DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woman found corona positive in Nahan

Woman found corona positive in Nahan

An elderly woman has been found corona positive in Nahan. She is the first Covid patient in the state in the latest surge of Covid in the country. The government had issued an advisory to all health institutions to stay...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An elderly woman has been found corona positive in Nahan. She is the first Covid patient in the state in the latest surge of Covid in the country.

Advertisement

The government had issued an advisory to all health institutions to stay prepared in case there’s a surge in Covid cases. The advisory issued by National Health Mission had asked hospitals to bolster their healthcare infrastructure, including maintaining adequate bed capacity, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and stocking essential equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PSA oxygen plants, antibiotics and other critical medicines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts