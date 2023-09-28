Woman found dead in rented house at Una

Our Correspondent

Una, September 27

A 28-year-old married woman was found dead in her rented house at Upper Basal village in Una subdivision this morning. Deceased Reena Kumari’s body was found lying on the bed with her throat slit.

Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur said house owner Surjit Kumar’s statement was recorded under Section 154 of the CrPC. He said he was employed with a private firm at Nawanshahr and that his family lived with him near his workplace.

In July this year, he rented out a portion of his house at Una to Reena Kumari, wife of Raju of Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday morning, he received a message from his brother that Reena had been found dead in the room. He said he and his wife reached Una on hearing the news and the police was also informed.

