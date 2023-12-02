Woman held for immoral trafficking

Kullu, December 1
The police arrested Ishrat Praveen (40), a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab, on the charge of immoral trafficking from Manali town last night. They said that Praveen was nabbed on a tip-off and two girls from West Bengal were rescued. The two girls were allegedly being forced into flesh trade. Manali DSP KD Sharma said that a case had been registered and a probe started.
