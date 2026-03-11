Woman held for killing live-in partner in Kullu

A man was allegedly murdered by his live-in partner in Patlikul. The victim, Ranjeet Singh, was a peon at a government school in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Ranjeet had been in a live-in relationship with a woman from Patlikul for approximately five years. His wife confirmed that he was living with the woman.

On the night of March 9, Ranjeet went to the woman’s room, where an argument broke out between the two. The following day, the woman informed the police that Ranjeet was not waking up. Preliminary investigations revealed multiple injuries on the victim’s body.