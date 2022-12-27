Woman hurt as seven shanties gutted in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 26

A migrant woman sustained grievous injuries when the shanty she was residing in caught fire along with six others at Kishenpura village in the Baddi industrial area around 5 pm today.

Fire tenders were rushed in from Nalagarh to douse the flames, which spread within no time from one shanti to six others. Dwellings of three brothers — Rakesh, Santosh and Surender Kumar — who are residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, were gutted.

The migrant woman was rushed to the PGI, Chandigarh, after receiving preliminary treatment at a local hospital. It took two hours to douse the fire completely. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Locals came forward to help the dwellers as they lost all their belongings such as clothes, money as well as household items.

The fire station staff said loss to the tune of around Rs 5 lakh had been suffered, while property worth Rs 7 lakh had been saved.