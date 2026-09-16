Woman jumps from Tanda hospital’s fourth floor, dies

The woman, a resident of Ballah-Panapar in the Bhawarna area, had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at her home on Monday evening. Her family rushed her to RPGMC, where she was examined by a psychiatrist and admitted to the psychiatry ward on the fourth floor.

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According to hospital authorities, the woman was initially in a critical condition and was kept under observation in the ICU overnight. Her condition improved and she was being shifted to the medicine department’s general ward after becoming stable.

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During the shifting process, she reportedly managed to evade the attention of hospital staff and family members and reached a window on the fourth floor, from where she jumped. She sustained fatal injuries in the fall and died on the spot.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said the woman had been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition and had been brought to Tanda by her family for psychiatric consultation.

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“During treatment at the hospital, she jumped from the fourth floor and died on the spot. An inquest proceeding under Section 194 of the BNSS has been initiated in the matter,” the SP said.

Verma said the body had been handed over to the family after an autopsy. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is under way.