Woman killed, 4 hurt in Mandi road mishap

Mandi, December 4
One woman was killed, while four others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell down in a deep gorge at Magru Nala under Seraj area of Mandi district today. The vehicle was on its way to Janjehli from Magru Nala area, when the mishap took place.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chander said four victims fell outside the vehicle as it rolled down, while the fifth was carried along with the vehicle into a deep gorge. Out of four victims, one woman was found dead on the spot, while three other critically injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital at Janjehli for medical aid. The rescue team is trying to locate the fifth victim.
The ASP said the identity of victims was still unknown. They were returning from a marriage party to Janjehli.
