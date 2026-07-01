Woman killed by falling boulder near Aut amid heavy rain in Mandi

A woman from Nalagarh lost her life in a tragic accident near Aut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district today after being struck by a boulder that rolled down a hillside amid continuous heavy rainfall.

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The victim was travelling with her family in a car when they stopped near the Shani Temple at Aut after she felt unwell. As she stepped out of the vehicle to vomit, a large boulder suddenly fell from the hillside and hit her. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

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Police and administrative officials reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, while police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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Meanwhile, persistent rainfall has severely affected normal life across Mandi district. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 28 roads remain blocked, while power supply has been disrupted in several areas after 198 electricity transformers became non-functional. The Beas river is also flowing above normal level. Authorities have urged people to avoid riverbanks, streams and landslide-prone areas.

District administration advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise extreme caution during adverse weather conditions.