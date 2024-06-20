Woman killed by lightning in Chhota Bhangal

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 19

A woman shepherd and her six head of sheep and goats were killed when lightning struck Termahar village in the remote Chhota Bhangal area of Baijnath tehsil, 90 km from Palampur, on Tuesday night.

Reports said the shepherd along with her flock of sheep and goats was on way to higher hills in the Dhauladhars. A bolt of lightning struck a tree she was resting under, killing her and the animals on the spot. However, her two companions had a narrow escape.

The Baijnath SDM has sent a team of rescue workers to Chhota Bhanghal. He also sanctioned financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal, who is also Chief Parliamentary Secretary, said he had directed the administration and Animal Husbandry Department to provide immediate relief to the affected persons.

