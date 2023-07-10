Woman killed in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 9

A woman was killed while her husband had a narrow escape after their one-room accommodation was destroyed due to a landslide following heavy rain in the Lanka Baker area of Kullu town around 5 am today.

In another incident, around 20 migrant families were rescued by NDRF and district administration teams from the Sarwari area of Kullu town after their colony got flooded. Five labourers stuck in the middle of the Beas near Chharudu were also rescued.