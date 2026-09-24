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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woman kills 6-month-old daughter, self in Himachal’s Solan

Woman kills 6-month-old daughter, self in Himachal’s Solan

Preliminary information suggests the woman was distressed at her in-laws’ house, though this has yet to be confirmed

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 05:25 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The deceased have been identified as Prishika (29) and her six-month-old daughter, Shailja Kaundal. iStock photo
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In a bizarre case, a 29-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging after drowning her six-month-old daughter in a bucket of water in the Anji area of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday evening.

The mother–daughter duo was alone at home at the time of the incident.

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Police have taken possession of both bodies and initiated an investigation. The deceased have been identified as Prishika (29) and her six-month-old daughter, Shailja Kaundal.

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According to reports, Prishika was married about a year and a half ago in Namhol in Bilaspur district. She had arrived at her father’s rented house in Anji on September 20 after being dropped off by her husband.

Prishika had sent her younger sister to fetch some items. When the sister returned, she found her sister’s room locked from the inside. Despite repeated attempts, there was no response from within, prompting her to inform their father.

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When the father arrived home, he looked through the balcony window and saw both the mother and the daughter lying dead.

Police are ascertaining the reasons that prompted the woman to take such a drastic step. Preliminary information suggests she was distressed at her in-laws’ house, though this has yet to be confirmed. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

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