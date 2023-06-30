Woman murders husband over domestic issue, held

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 30

A 36- year old man was killed by his wife over some domestic issue in Solan district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Mani Ram, a daily wager and a native of Kot village in Kasauli tehsil was murdered by his wife Nirmala, who in a fit of rage, hit him with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday night at around 12.30 am.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan, who visited the spot along with SHO Kasauli, said the duo fought over some domestic issue and the woman hit his head with a sharp edged weapon; leading to fatal grievous injury.

Police said the accused woman confessed to the crime and was arrested.

The police received information about the incident on Thursday night from the locals. The body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood. A forensic science team also reached the spot to collect samples.

Married in 2008, the couple has three children - two sons and a daughter.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kasauli police station and further investigation is underway, said officials.