Woman panchayat pradhan ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 2

A woman panchayat pradhan in the district reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison today. The woman was identified as Santosh Jaswal, pradhan of Balho gram panchayat in the district.

The woman allegedly felt uncomfortable at her home. She was taken to Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College and hospital here from where she was referred to the medical college at Tanda. She died at Tanda college.

It is learnt that the deceased was in tension due to some family dispute and had made a complaint to the police. As per the complaint, she was alleged harassment by relatives. Sources said that the deceased had left a suicide note.

Akriti Sharma, Superintendent of Police, said that police had registered a case. She said that though the deceased had reportedly left a suicide note the family had not handed over any such paper to police. She said that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. She was cremated at her village in the presence of police today.