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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woman pillion rider crushed to death by speeding truck

Woman pillion rider crushed to death by speeding truck

The rider fell on the tiled pavement while the woman riding pillion fell on the road

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:34 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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A women pillion rider was killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Buranwala village in Barotiwala last evening around 7.20 pm.

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The mishap occurred when a speeding truck coming from Jharmajri Chowk overtook a two-wheeler and rammed into it. The rider fell on the tiled pavement while the woman riding pillion fell on the road. The truck driver, however, failed to stop the truck after hitting the scooty and ended up crushing the woman’s head with the front wheel on the spot.

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The driver managed to flee the spot. The scooty rider was identified as Vinod Pandey, who sustained injuries on his shoulder and head, while his wife Kiran Pandey was killed in the accident.

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The duo were rushed to a community health centre in Baddi for treatment where the woman was pronounced brought dead.

The Barotiwala police registered a case under Sections 281,125 (A) and 106 of the BNS for rash and negligent driving that endangers human life and causing death by negligence, and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act against the truck driver while efforts were afoot to trace him said a police officer.

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