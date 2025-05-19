Woman poisons self, two sons in Mandi village

In a shocking incident in Bhotha village of Kiling panchayat in Gohar subdivision of Mandi district, a woman allegedly fed a poisonous substance to her two sons, aged seven and four before consuming it herself. The three were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Gohar and later referred to Medical College Nerchowk. The younger child remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Preliminary investigations suggest domestic discord as a potential trigger. Reports indicate that an argument within the family preceded the tragic event. However, the exact motive remains unknown. Kiling panchayat vice-president Tek Singh Thakur stated that the incident was discovered on Saturday morning. The woman had allegedly purchased pesticide from a shop before taking this drastic step.

Family members rushed to their aid upon noticing symptoms of poisoning. The doctors commenced treatment without delay, but the children’s condition remains fragile. The mother herself is unconscious and unable to give any statement.

Gohar police station in-charge Devraj said the woman’s statement will be recorded once her condition stabilises.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said that the investigation is being conducted all possible angles were being looked into.