DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Woman poisons self, two sons in Mandi village

Woman poisons self, two sons in Mandi village

In a shocking incident in Bhotha village of Kiling panchayat in Gohar subdivision of Mandi district, a woman allegedly fed a poisonous substance to her two sons, aged seven and four before consuming it herself. The three were rushed to...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a shocking incident in Bhotha village of Kiling panchayat in Gohar subdivision of Mandi district, a woman allegedly fed a poisonous substance to her two sons, aged seven and four before consuming it herself. The three were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Gohar and later referred to Medical College Nerchowk. The younger child remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations suggest domestic discord as a potential trigger. Reports indicate that an argument within the family preceded the tragic event. However, the exact motive remains unknown. Kiling panchayat vice-president Tek Singh Thakur stated that the incident was discovered on Saturday morning. The woman had allegedly purchased pesticide from a shop before taking this drastic step.

Family members rushed to their aid upon noticing symptoms of poisoning. The doctors commenced treatment without delay, but the children’s condition remains fragile. The mother herself is unconscious and unable to give any statement.

Advertisement

Gohar police station in-charge Devraj said the woman’s statement will be recorded once her condition stabilises.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said that the investigation is being conducted all possible angles were being looked into.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper