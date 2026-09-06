Woman reunited with her family after 10 yrs, courtesy Mandi NGO

A decade-long separation came to an emotional end on Friday when Kiran, who had been living without contact with her family for around 10 years, was reunited with her husband and parents due to the sustained efforts of Sahayog Sanstha, Mandi, and its Shakti Sadan team.

According to Sahayog Sanstha in-charge Geeta Purohit, Kiran was rescued by the One Stop Centre, Solan, and admitted to the Swadhar Griha, Loonapani, on August 15, 2026. At the time of her admission, Kiran did not possess any identity document or permanent address. The available records described her as abandoned and destitute and she was reportedly unable to provide the details about her family or home.

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Geeta said, “After Kiran’s arrival at the Shakti Sadan, the staff began regular counselling sessions with her. Though Kiran had been at the facility for only a short period, the staff took her case as a challenge and continued with their efforts patiently. During repeated counselling and conversations, they gathered small pieces of information from her and used a mobile phone number available with her to trace her family.”

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She said, “The persistent efforts of the Shakti Sadan staff yielded results within a month. With the help of the available mobile phone number, the team established contact with Kiran’s parents, maternal uncle and aunt, other relatives and her husband in Mandi. Her family subsequently reached the facility, leading to an emotional reunion after nearly 10 years.”

Sahayog Sanstha secretary NK Sharma said that the organisation’s objective was not merely to provide shelter to women in distress but also to help reunite them with their families and facilitate their dignified return to mainstream society.

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Geeta said that the reunion was an emotional moment for Kiran and her family, who expressed immense happiness after meeting one another after such a long separation. She described the successful reunion as a matter of satisfaction and pride.

Sahayog Sanstha, an NGO, has been working for the past 30 years in the fields of education, care, rehabilitation and empowerment of children with disabilities. It has also been providing shelter and rehabilitation services to destitute and vulnerable women.

Since 2020, the organisation has been running a Swadhar Griha/Shakti Sadan at Loonapani under the Department of Women and Child Development in Mandi district. The facility provides women in need with safe accommodation, food, medical care, counselling, vocational training and rehabilitation support.

According to the organisation, 79 women had been admitted to the facility since its establishment in 2020. Of these, 59 women and 10 children had been reunited with their families. Five women were shifted to old-age homes and another five to other residential homes for rehabilitation. The organisation has also facilitated the marriage of one woman and provided employment to another in Sahayog Sanstha.