Woman, son among three drug peddlers arrested in Una

SP Sachin Hiremath said on Wednesday that the Una police confiscated 55.5 grams of heroin in two incidents and arrested three persons, including a woman and her son. The SP, while addressing mediapersons, said that acting on specific information, a police party raided a house in Ward number 8 of Amb town and recovered 17.68 grams of heroin. He added that Nishant Kumar, his mother Ranjana Devi and Vishal were arrested along with the contraband under the NDPS Act in the two cases. The SP said that in another incident, two persons riding a motorcycle in Una subdivision were stopped for checking and 37.92 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. The duo identified as Vansh and Sahil, both residents of Hoshiarpur, was arrested.

Hiremath said in the past one week, 87.77 grams of heroin had been seized in six cases and nine persons had been arrested. He added that backward and forward linkages of the arrested persons were being investigated.

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