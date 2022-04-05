Woman, son die in house collapse

Hamirpur, April 4
A woman and her son died when a wall of the room they were sleeping in collapsed last night.
The incident occurred in Jandali Rajputs (Nyati) village near Rangas in Nadaun. Meena (34) and her son Saksham (9) died while her husband Virender Kumar was injured.
Neighbours rushed to evacuate Meena and Saksham but they could not be saved. The daughter of Virender had gone to her uncle’s house.
Nayab Tehsildar Balwant Singh said the administration had given an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 to the next of kin of the deceased. —
