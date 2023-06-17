Woman, son drown in river near Kangra

Dharamsala, June 16
A woman and her son, both residents of Faridabad district in Haryana, were drowned in the Baner river near Kangra this evening.
The victims, identified as Sarita and Akash, had reportedly come to pay obeisance at the Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra along with 12 other persons.
After paying obeisance at the temple, the duo went to the Baner river to take bath as per a ritual. However, the water current washed them away. The bodies were fished out from the river by some local people.
