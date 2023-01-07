Woman, son shot dead over land dispute

Hamirpur, January 6
A villager allegedly shot dead a woman and her son over a land dispute at Birbagehra village in Sujanpur subdivision of the district today. The police have arrested the accused.
Chanchal Singh of Birbagehra village allegedly opened fire with his licensed weapon on Karan Katoch and her mother Bimla Devi while they were working in fields near their house. Karan died on the spot while his mother succumbed later in a hospital. Two more persons were also injured in the incident.
SP Akriti Sharma said two persons were killed in a firing incident at Birbagehra village in the district and the police had arrested the accused. She added that a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered.
