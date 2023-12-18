Woman, two kids killed in slum fire in Una district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 17

Three migrant labourers were killed and one seriously injured when fire broke out on Saturday night in the slums in which they were living along the Bathu industrial area in Una district.

The deceased have been identified as Sumitra Devi (25) and her two children Ankit and Naina, aged nine and five years, respectively. Sumitra Devi was a native of Uttar Pradesh and was working as a labourer.

The injured has been identified as Vijay Shankar. The injured has been shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Thousands of migrant labourers, mostly from UP and Bihar, stay in a large slum area near the Bathu industrial area. Most of these labourers work as temporary labourers in construction business or as temporary workers in industrial units. Despite being one of the largest slums in the state, various schemes of the Government of India for migrant labourers have failed to reach the migrant labourers here.

The state government had created a labour hostel to provide accommodation for temporary labourers working in the industry. However, it has been converted into a convention centre and used as office for various sections of the Industries Department.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said relief had been distributed among kin of the diseased as per the relief manual of state.

