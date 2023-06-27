Woman washed away, 59 roads blocked in Mandi

Mandi, June 26
Heavy rain caused a loss of Rs 49 crore in the district during the last two days.
Several parts of the district were lashed by heavy rain since Saturday, which caused loss of property and human lives. An 80-year-old person was washed way in Sutlej river near Salapar in the district on Saturday, while one woman was swept away in a rivulet at Navlay village yesterday.
According to the Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Public Works Department has suffered a loss of Rs 26 crore and Jal Shakti Department Rs 22 crore in two days. A total loss of Rs 53.66 crore has been incurred in the district due to rain. Municipal Corporation, Mandi, has suffered a loss of 41.10 lakhs. The DC stated that 59 roads were blocked in the district. Of these, two were link roads, one main district road and 55 rural roads. Due to heavy rain, one house was completely damaged, while four others were partially damaged. Two cowsheds were damaged, while a primary school also suffered damage.
“As many as 19 roads were blocked in Seraj block, one in Karsog, two in Gohar, two in Sundernagar, 13 in Thalout, 15 in Dharampur, five in Jogindernagar and one in Mandi,” he added.
“Instructions have been issued to the departments concerned to take steps to restore blocked roads in Mandi district,” the DC said.
