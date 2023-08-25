Woman who lost 7 of family in tragedy files police complaint

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 24

Nikita Sharma, daughter of Pawan Sharma who died in the Summer Hill landslide along with his six family members, had lodged a missing person complaint at the Boileauganj police station on August 22. She had also demanded an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the tragedy.

“I suspect it is because of the poor maintenance at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies,” she wrote in her complaint. Two days after she lodged the complaint, the bodies of the two missing members of her family were found today.

The massive landslide was apparently triggered from the edge of the outer lawns of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies. The landslide took away the fenced pathway of the institute along with several deodar trees, portions of two roads and a railway track before demolishing the temple about 700 m to 800 m down the hill, killing 20 persons.

Summer Hill councillor Virender Thakur supported Nikita’s demand for an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the landslide. “An inquiry must be conducted. People have the right to know from where so much water came on that fateful morning,” he said.

They had requested BJP national president JP Nadda for the inquiry when he visited the spot a few days ago, he said.

