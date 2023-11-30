Woman who lost her son to drugs catches peddler

PTI

Shimla/Baddi, Nov 29

A woman, who lost her son to drugs, trapped a peddler who was repeatedly calling her second son for supplying drugs in the Baddi area of the state, the police said on Wednesday.

It began when Santosh one day picked up the call of a 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) smuggler, who was repeatedly calling her other son to buy drugs, and spoke in a male voice.

She asked the peddler to come to Vardhman Birla Marg in Barotiwala area of Baddi on Tuesday to handover the contraband.

When he came, Santosh, who had been waiting for him along with several of her relatives and other people, caught hold of him, tied him to a tree, and beat him up.

The peddler, identified as Madan Mohan from Nadaun area of Hamirpur district, was later arrested with 0.99 gram of 'chitta' in his possession.

Madan Mohan, who runs a shop near Santosh's house, was booked under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

