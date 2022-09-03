Woman's body found in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 2

The body of a migrant woman wrapped in tarpaulin was found near the Sabzi mandi on the Kather bypass here today.

A passerby noticed the body and informed the police. The woman has been identified as Parro, a native of Chhattisgarh, who was residing in a shanty here and was reportedly missing for the past few days.

A team of forensic experts also visited the spot to collect evidence. The body bore marks of bee stings on the face and arms.

