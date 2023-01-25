Woman's body found in Amb

Our Correspondent

Una, January 24

The body of a woman was found at Ghevat Behad village in Amb subdivision of the district yesterday.

As per the police sources, the woman seems to be aged between 28 and 30 years. A cellphone was also seized at some distance from the body.

As per panchayat pradhan Shere Mukhtiar, locals spotted the body and informed the police. The services of experts from the FSL, Dharamsala, were sought. The phone was sent to the lab to ascertain the identity of the victim.