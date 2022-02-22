Woman’s body found near Solan

Solan, February 21
The Solan police today located the body of a woman in a forest area near Scientists Colony here.
Residents of Kundidhar area had seen a dog carrying a human hand yesterday, which led the police to initiate search operations. The body was yet to be recognised as it was reportedly in a decomposed state. It might have gone untraced had the dog not carried its hand. Further probe was underway, a police official said. —
Tribune Shorts
