Woman’s body found near Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 21

The Solan police today located the body of a woman in a forest area near Scientists Colony here.

Residents of Kundidhar area had seen a dog carrying a human hand yesterday, which led the police to initiate search operations. The body was yet to be recognised as it was reportedly in a decomposed state. It might have gone untraced had the dog not carried its hand. Further probe was underway, a police official said. —