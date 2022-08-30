Shimla: Women association flays release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

The All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) held a protest here and elsewhere in the state against the release and extolling of Bilkis Bano’s rapists.

The AIDWA hit upon the irony in the release and felicitation of the rapists on August 15. “On one hand, the Prime Minister was talking about respect and safety of women and at the same time, the Gujarat government released these criminals, who were garlanded like heroes on their return. This is sickening,” said AIDWA State Secretary Falma Chauhan.

Lamenting that the government was standing with the rapists instead of the victim, Chauhan said that the rapists should be sent back to jail immediately.

The association also questioned and slammed the women wings of some political parties for not “uttering a word of protest against the injustice”.

#Gujarat #Shimla