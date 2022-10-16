Women battle to find place in politics

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 15

Despite claims by political parties of providing the maximum representation to women, both BJP and Congress are likely to field a few women with the winnability criteria being paramount.

Though several women in both parties are aspirants for ticket, not many are likely to find favour with the winnability criteria being the single most important factor in ticket allotment. In fact, women voters at 27.27 lakh are almost equal to male voters whose number is 27.80 lakh.

It was in 2003 that the Congress fielded the highest number of 10 women candidates and six of them had won. The BJP had fielded seven candidates each in 2012 and 2017 with four and three registering victory.

The Assembly has five women legislators, four from the BJP and one from the Congress. Sarveen Chaudhary, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, is a four-time MLA from Shahpur in Kangra, besides Kamlesh Kumari (Bhoranj in Hamirpur), Reeta Devi (Indora in Kangra) and Reena Kashyap (Pachhad in Sirmaur) being first-time winners.

The Congress is certain to field its sitting MLA Asha Kumari while Champa Thakur (Mandi), Dyal Pyari (Pachhad), Indu Verma (Theog) and Anita Verma (Hamirpur) are in the race.

As far as BJP is concerned, it has four MLAs and the possibility of all being fielded again remains high. Some other women, who could be fielded, include Shashi Bala from the reserved constituency of Rohru.

Asha Kumari, a six-time MLA from Banikhet in Chamba district, is a seasoned and astute politician, who is again in the election arena. The Congress has several senior leaders, including former minister Vidya Stokes, an eight-time MLA from Theog, three-time MLAs Chandresh Kumari (Dharamsala) and Viplove Thakur (Jaswan Pragpur), Anita Verma (Hamirpur) and Maj Krishna Mohini (Solan).

The seniormost women leader in the BJP is Sarveen. She hails from the OBC community and remained the minister thrice.