Women BJP leaders booked for reciting hymns in Modi’s praise

Solan, May 30
The police have booked women BJP leaders for hurting the religious sentiments of people and indulging in public mischief by chanting hymns to eulogise Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shoolini temple here.
A group of women BJP leaders led by party vice-president Rashim Dhar Sood, Deputy Mayor of the Solan Municipal Corporation Meera Anand and state executive member Shakuntala yesterday recited hymns praising Modi and his development works at the Shoolini temple, much to the surprise of local people. This bizarre act of women leaders, who were campaigning for the BJP in the ward, invited a strong reaction from the Congress. The ruling party lodged a complaint with Deputy Commission Manmohan Sharma, who directed the SDM to enquire about the matter. An FIR was also registered on the complaint of the Congress.
SP, Solan, Gaurav Singh said that an FIR had been registered under Section 188 and 505 (3) and 34 of the IPC for the disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant and indulging in public mischief as well as violating the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988. The police recorded the statements of temple priest Naresh Kumar and Pushpa Mehta and a probe was underway.
