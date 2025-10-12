Women Commission Chairperson asks Solan SP for report in rape case

Vidya Negi, Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Women Commission, has sought a detailed report from the Solan SP regarding the rape case against Ram Kumar Bindal, elder brother of BJP state president Rajeev Bindal.

Advertisement

Vidya, in a video message, stated that as soon as she came to know about the incident of rape of a woman hailing from Solan, she contacted SP Gaurav Singh and sought a detailed report in the matter. She added that she asked the SP to ensure that the victim was given justice and an unbiased probe was conducted into the matter.

Advertisement

She said that the SP told her that Ram Kumar had been arrested and an investigation was underway. She added that the SP assured her of an unbiased probe into the case.

Advertisement

Vidya also urged Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal to support the investigation. “The Central Government promotes the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, so both leaders should support the investigation,” she added. She said that further action would be taken after the police submitted their report.

Meanwhile, Jenab Chandel, state Mahila Congress president, also demanded justice for the victim and Rajeev Bindal's resignation as BJP president on moral grounds. She said that the incident had brought shame to the entire state. Jenab, while addressing mediapersons, questioned BJP leaders over their silence in the matter. She also questioned the BJP that whether it would remove Rajeev Bindal as state party president as his brother had been accused of rape. She accused the BJP of having double standards.