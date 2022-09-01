Women farmers to market certified natural produce in Himachal

Shimla, August 31
Women farmers are set to become the ‘change makers’ in the agro-marketing field with the registration of the first all-women Farmer Producer Company (FPC) for collective marketing of certified chemical-free natural produce in the state.
The FPC comprises farmers from three panchayats namely Jabal Jamrot, Haripur and Deothi in Solan district. These women first switched from chemical based farming to non-chemical, low cost and climate resilient natural farming technique few years back after getting training under the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y). They are now heading towards becoming entrepreneurs.
The Solan Natural Farmer Producer Company has ten primary shareholders (five women farmers on the board of directors and five others as promoters). 60 more women farmers are ready to be part of this FPC for marketing of natural produce, including a range of vegetables, fruits and milk products.
“Chemical based farming had led to increasing expenditures, stagnant production and many diseases. Shifting to natural farming techniques was the first important step to save our agriculture,” said Radha Devi (41), Chairman, Solan Natural Farmer Producer Company.
She said coming together on one platform for collective marketing of their produce was the second step that will help them to get better prices.
Seema, the Pradhan of Jabal Jhamlot Panchayat, who is also on the Board of Directors of the FPC said that if they do the marketing collectively through an FPC, they can find out specific buyers and negotiate prices.
