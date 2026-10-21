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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Women, girls account for 73% of missing persons in Mandi district

Women, girls account for 73% of missing persons in Mandi district

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The data on missing persons released by the Mandi police has raised questions over the safety of women and children, with females accounting for a majority of the cases reported in the district during the first nine months of 2026.

According to the data, 396 missing-person cases were recorded in Mandi between January 1 and October 2. Of these, 220 cases involved adult women and 69 involved girls, taking the number of missing females to 289, around 73 per cent of all cases reported during the period. In comparison, 100 cases involved adult men and seven involved boys.

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The police said 367 of the 396 missing persons had been traced, an overall tracing rate of more than 92.6 per cent. All 69 missing girls had been traced and reunited with their families. Of the 220 adult women reported missing, 203 had been traced, leaving 17 cases pending. Among males, 89 of the 100 adult men and six of the seven boys had been traced. Overall, 29 cases remain pending, and police teams are continuing efforts to locate those still untraced.

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The high proportion of women and girls in the statistics raises the question of why females account for such a large number of reported cases. The police data does not establish a reason or show whether the cases are linked to family disputes, voluntary departures, relationships, employment, education, safety concerns or other social factors. A detailed case-wise analysis will be necessary before drawing conclusions.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar ruled out any organised crime behind the trend and said the main reasons were family disputes and love affairs.

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Experts and civil society groups may also need to examine whether social pressure, domestic circumstances, migration, interpersonal relationships or other factors are contributing to the trend. Such an assessment can help authorities identify patterns and strengthen preventive measures.

The tracing of all missing girls is a significant achievement for the Mandi police, but the broader figures underline the need for continued attention to the safety and welfare of women and children.

The police have appealed to the public to report any missing-person case immediately at the nearest police station or through the appropriate helpline, saying timely reporting can help in quicker tracing and safe recovery.

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