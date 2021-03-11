Women oppose liquor vend near residential area in Jogindernagar, cite safety reasons

Mandi, August 18
Women staged a protest march at Jogindernagar in Mandi district today against a roadside liquor vend set up near their residential area.
They blocked the Pathankot-Mandi highway, forcing the administration to deploy police force to remove them from the highway.
The women alleged that the opening of liquor vend in the proximity of the residential area would increase anti-social activities as it would become the destination of drunkards and drug addicts.
So, it would become unsafe for women to cross the area in evening hours.
“We urge the authorities concerned to shift this liquor vend to somewhere else. Otherwise, we will intensify our protest in the coming days,” said the protesters. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the SDM, Jogindernagar, and urged him to do the needful.
