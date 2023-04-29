Women protest against wine shop in Batalau

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 28

The protest by women against the opening of a wine shop near Batalau village, Barsar, entered its 15th day today but the concerned authorities have paid no heed to it so far. A delegation of the protesters had met the deputy commissioner and urged him to stop the opening of the shop on Samtana-Dangar road near the village.

This shop is a sub vend of a wine shop in Dakhyora village. The villagers have also objected to the opening of this shop as it is situated near a temple.

Veena Devi, president of Mahila Mandal, said the villagers had requested the district administration and Department of Excise and Taxation to remove the wine shop as it is located on the way to a school and a college and since there is a lack of regular bus service, women and girls often commute alone. She said a number of drunken men are seen sitting on the roadside.

Varun Katoch, district commissioner of Excise and Taxation, said the wine shop was opened following rules and regulations. He added that the contractor had bought the Barsar unit at a cost of Rs 20 crore and he was allowed to open as many wine shops as he wanted to under the permitted limit. He said the women who are protesting against the shop are not even from the gram panchayat in which it has been opened.