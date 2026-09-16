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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Women protest shifting of gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital to IGMC

Women protest shifting of gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital to IGMC

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Police personnel try to stop All India Democratic Women’s Association members from marching towards the Secretariat against the shifting of the gynaecology OPD to the IGMC in Shimla on Tuesday. PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government over the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from the Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, and demanded the roll back of the decision. Hundreds of women protesters marched towards the state Secretariat from Talland and raised slogans against the government. A scuffle broke out between the protesters and police personnel when the former tried to reach the Secretariat. Ranjana Jaret, state president of the association, said that the government had shifted the gynaecology OPD to the IGMC overnight, causing inconvenience to women.

She added that as a result, patients were first sent to the IGMC and then back to the KNH. “The healthcare sector is witnessing deterioration due to such anti-people and anti-women policies of the government. The government should construct a third phase building at the KNH itself and should provide modern facilities to women, including robotic surgery and a IVF centre, there,” she added.

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Falma Chauhan, general secretary of the AIDWA, said that the government was systematically destroying this women’s hospital. “Residences for ministers are being constructed at the KNH’s location. Government hospitals do not have properly functioning X-ray and ultrasound machines while some hospitals are facing a shortage of staff, forcing women to approach district hospitals for treatment,” she added.

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Later, an AIDWA delegation met with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.  Agnihotri assured the delegation that its demands would be considered and discussed at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for September 22. The association warned the government of intensifying its struggle if its demands were not met promptly.

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